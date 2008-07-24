Watchmen Games Are Prequels

Ah. Relax, Watchmen fans. When we heard the episodic Watchmen games were to be "brawlers", it was hard not to be a little disappointed. Reducing one of the greatest comic stories ever told to a "brawler"? It was a poor fit. But it's OK! Because the games aren't based on the comic. They're prequels, set in the gang's younger, more pugilistic days, where you'll take on (at least in the first "episode") the role of either Rorschach or Nite Owl. Good news, no? Much better they mess with that than ruin the storyline of the actual comic. Now for the better news. Dave Gibbons is working with the development team as an "advisor", so even if they cock the game up completely, it should at least look OK.

Previews: Watchmen [1UP]