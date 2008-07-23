Watchmen Games Coming, Will Be An Episodic Affair

We're not usually too excitable around these parts, but damned if that new Watchmen trailer didn't set our knickers alight. Decades on, we've got the Watchmen fever. But what of the inevitable game tie-in? That's being handled by Warner Bros., and they're going to be trying something a little different. See, with the movie out next year, they need a game out to cash in. But with the movie out next year, they won't have time to get the game out on time and make it any good. It's a conundrum. The solution? Go episodic.

Warner's Samantha Ryan explains:

Rather than the more traditional "time is limited squeeze the puppy onto the market" route, we wanted to craft something that's the best possible game it can be.

So Deadline Games will be developing two episodic titles, one due for release at the same time as the film, the second when it's released on DVD. If they perform well, the rest will follow.

These won't be cheap XBLA/PSN titles, either, as Ryan says the "graphics look as good as any traditional PS3 or 360 game sitting on the shelf at retail". As for gameplay, all that's known at the moment is that the game's a "brawler", and that two of the selectable characters are Night Owl & Rorsach (with Doc Manhattan and The Comedian surely included as well).

Why Warner is releasing Watchmen as episodic downloadable games [Variety]