We Hope This Australian Rock Band Pricing Isn't Real (Yet Fear It Is)

Europe's Rock Band pricing didn't go down too well, but at least they've got Rock Band pricing. Australia have so far been left out altogether, with only a "later this year" release timeframe hinted at. Well, according to a number of sources across the local retail sector, that timeframe is going to be October. You know, a month after Rock Band 2 is released in the US. But wait! That's bad, but things get worse. Employees at a couple of the nation's largest specialist games retailers have tipped us off as to what the game's going to cost would-be Aussie rock fiends, and the news is not good.

Firstly, as in Europe, there'll be no all-in-one bundle. You'll have to buy the game separately, and the game is going to retail for $AU 120. For instruments, you've got two options. All will be available individually (guitars are priced at $AU 110, with drums at AUD$160 and mics TBA) , but you'll also have the option of buying a "hardware kit" that includes one guitar, drums and one mic. That'll cost you $AU 290. So to buy the game and the hardware bundle (ie what you get in the $US 169 American bundle), you'll be paying $AU 400. That's $US380.

Thanks, but no.