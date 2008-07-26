We Welcome Our New Masters, The Brotherhood Of Steel

That's a pic taken deep in the bowels of Bethesda HQ. As you can see, that there is a fairly sizeable lineup of the Brotherhood of Steel. All of them shiny, all of them rather imposing. So this is for Comic-Con, right? They're cute little figures, or premium statues, or realistically-modelled bobbleheads, yes? No.
They're a little, uh, bigger. So not rather imposing, rather very imposing.
The Brotherhood of Steel Are Coming [Bethesda]
