Well, What Did You Think of E3?

It's Friday. You know, Friday. That means one thing: Pull up a chair, grab a cold drink, let's talk. So yes, here it is, TELL US DAMMIT. And here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. We think.

Just got back from E3. Well, no. I got back a few days ago, but I just recovered. And well, I'd like to know...

Question: What did you think of this year's E3?