We're Going To Comic-Con!

We're making the trek down to the San Diego Convention Centre tomorrow morning for our annual trip to Comic-Con. We'll be covering all things video game related over the next five days, bringing you details from the show floor, live blogs from Comic-Con panels and all the news that breaks from Capcom, EA, Activision, Konami and much, much more.
For those attending, let us know in the comments what Sailor Moon character you'll be dressed as.
