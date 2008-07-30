Weta's Fancy Halo Statues

Yeah, Weta are a special effects house (Lord of the Rings, etc), but they're also in the business of selling merch. And when Weta sell merch, they don't do lunchboxes and cheap action figures. They do expensive stuff. This is their upcoming Halo 3 collection, featuring five statues that vary in not only size, but tackiness as well, as they range from the classy to the, well. Tacky. No word on price yet, but here's a hint: they won't be cheap.