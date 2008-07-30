The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Weta's Fancy Halo Statues

Yeah, Weta are a special effects house (Lord of the Rings, etc), but they're also in the business of selling merch. And when Weta sell merch, they don't do lunchboxes and cheap action figures. They do expensive stuff. This is their upcoming Halo 3 collection, featuring five statues that vary in not only size, but tackiness as well, as they range from the classy to the, well. Tacky. No word on price yet, but here's a hint: they won't be cheap.

54321

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles