What Are The Top Selling Games Of 2008 So Far?

We're slightly at the half-way point, so it's a good opportunity to look back. What games have been selling in Japan? And how many copies? The latest issue of Famitsu has crunched the numbers and drawn up a list of the biggest selling games of 2008. Let's take a look at the top ten:

10. Wii Play (Wii) 411,416 copies
9. Mario Kart DS (DS) 416,935 copies
8. Mario Party DS (DS) 497,547 copies
7. Wii Sports (Wii) 544,958 copies
6. Metal Gear Solid 4 (PS3) 576,437 copies

Not sure which is more impressive: A month old game like MGS4 making it into the top ten or a two and a half year old game like Mario Kart DS doing it. YOU DECIDE! Hit the jump for the top five.

5. Pokémon Ranger: Battonage (DS) 576,467 copies
4. Wii Fit (Wii) 1,443,167 copies
3. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) 1,526,664 copies
2. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) 1,666,323 copies
1. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) 2,300,505 copies

For those curious where Xbox 360 games (game?) placed in the mid-term Japanese chart, that honour would belong to THE [email protected]: Live for You, just eking in at number 87 on the top 100 sales chart by shifting 74,608 copies.

Famitsu Sales Data [2chan]

