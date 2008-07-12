What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Play? Video games? Not this weekend, pal. There's far too much to get done for E3, which for the Kotaku staff, starts Sunday afternoon. Some of us will be probably be playing our Game Boy Advances, DSs, PSPs and Neo Geo Pocket Colours en route to smoggy Los Angeles, California, but this editor is going to focus on leveling up his stress levels. Oh, sure I may get my Paladin up to level 50 in Diablo II to let off some steam, but beyond that... work, work, work, work, work!

Hopefully, some of you are planning on hitting up the Kotaku party on Sunday. Then we can talk about games. For now, let us know what your playing this weekend in the comments, and I'll live vicariously through you. Maybe name your character after me in a sign of solidarity? No? Hey, I tried.

  • dmjc @DMJC

    Wing Commander Series! 1990-1997 best years of gaming ever.

  • Jordan Guest

    Haha funny, I've been playing Diablo 2 this weekend as well?

    Actually that's all I've been up to, and some Space Invaders Extreme DS/PSP

