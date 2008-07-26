The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

We'll still be at Comic-Con for a good portion of the weekend, so who knows what we'll be playing? If we had our druthers, it'd be Ghostbusters: The Video Game, Prince of Persia, Deadly Creatures and Soulcalibur IV, all playable on the Con floor. Sunday, however, will be purely dedicated to shipping out dozens and dozens of packages, as Meat Bun orders get some serious attention. Yay!

We may even get in a real-life game of badminton, time permitting. But what about you, dear commenter? What are you playing this weekend?

