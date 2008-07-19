What Did You Think Of The Too Human Demo?

Most of us at Kotaku were busy worker bees when Microsoft and Silicon Knights unleashed the Too Human demo on the Xbox 360 owning masses. Speaking to Microsoft Games Studios folk at E3 this week, we heard nothing but glowing reception to the game. Universal acclaim we did not expect, so I was personally curious about the Kotaku readership's opinion of the demo.
Looks like some of you have already weighed in with your opinion in the comments of the original post, but for those who've spent a bit more time with part one of the planned epic adventure, tell us (dammit) what you think of the Too Human demo.
I've been looking forward to this for a long time, and I have to say I was initially disappointed by the demo. Initially.
The Valkyrie death scene MUST be patched to be skippable (at least after the first death each level?) to stop this game from becoming a frustrating mess. The graphics aren't great, either, and the voiceovers from the marines quickly got irritating.
HOWEVER. When it works - and it works often, when the camera angle gels nicely, and your beserker is bouncing from one gremlin to the next to the next, dispatching them in one hit with your nice new blue swords you just got from that giant troll beast, and the angle is just right to see your FPS roll into the golden 50-60 zone, this game is pure joy.
The sticks, when they work, are a fantastic method of bouncing from enemy to enemy quickly and intuitively, and the guns only take marginally more time to get used to. My second run through with a beserker on this demo and I was clearing most timed rooms in ten to fifteen seconds flat.
Definite buy for me, and if I get a half dozen golden moments like this out of it, it will be worth it.