What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up, Kiddos?

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Vacation: Cuff Links, Readers and A Swamped Pool
Sounds like you had a nice vacation! And I dig the cufflinks. (And the brilliant reader Photoshops in the comments.)
Earlier this evening we went up to Mini Bash's school for the Star Festival. Next week is the Tanabata, which you can read about it here if yer interested. Anyhoo, Mini Bash and all the other kids in his class told the teacher want they wanted to be when they grew up. The teacher then wrote these wishes on slips on paper which we attached to bamboo leaves. Mini-Bash's read:
When I grow up, I want to be Squirtle from PokÃ©mon.
Yep, we're pretty proud. o_0
