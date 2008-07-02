The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up, Kiddos?

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Vacation: Cuff Links, Readers and A Swamped Pool

Sounds like you had a nice vacation! And I dig the cufflinks. (And the brilliant reader Photoshops in the comments.)

Earlier this evening we went up to Mini Bash's school for the Star Festival. Next week is the Tanabata, which you can read about it here if yer interested. Anyhoo, Mini Bash and all the other kids in his class told the teacher want they wanted to be when they grew up. The teacher then wrote these wishes on slips on paper which we attached to bamboo leaves. Mini-Bash's read:

When I grow up, I want to be Squirtle from PokÃ©mon.

Yep, we're pretty proud. o_0

What you missed last night
Yakuza 3 Announced (No, Not Again, A New Yakuza 3)
Is This Official Chrono Trigger DS Confirmation?
Is Chrono Trigger DS Coming To America?
Minority Report Designer Behind New, Motion-Controlled 360 GUI?
An Elegant Stylus For A More Civilised Age
Namco Bandai Says Soulcalibur IV Install Size "Significantly Overblown"
Rock Band 2 Preview Shows Journey, Foo Fighters, Motorhead And More

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles