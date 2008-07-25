What happened to Fatal Frame 4 At E3?

Tecmo, sensing a disturbance in the fanboy force, sent out a preemptive email today explaining to anyone and everyone why Fatal Frame 4 was not at E3 this year.

Actually, to be fair it's more like they passed the buck... preemptively:

Several of you asked about Tecmo's other titles that have been announced in Japan which were not on display at the show. Fatal Frame 4 (Wii) will be published by Nintendo, so please contact your Nintendo PR contact for further information. Rygar: The Battle of Argus (Wii) is in development and we are planning to provide more information this fall.

I contacted Nintendo for comment and take their stony silence as complete confusion. We'll update you as soon as they update us.