The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What happened to Fatal Frame 4 At E3?

Tecmo, sensing a disturbance in the fanboy force, sent out a preemptive email today explaining to anyone and everyone why Fatal Frame 4 was not at E3 this year.

Actually, to be fair it's more like they passed the buck... preemptively:

Several of you asked about Tecmo's other titles that have been announced in Japan which were not on display at the show. Fatal Frame 4 (Wii) will be published by Nintendo, so please contact your Nintendo PR contact for further information. Rygar: The Battle of Argus (Wii) is in development and we are planning to provide more information this fall.

I contacted Nintendo for comment and take their stony silence as complete confusion. We'll update you as soon as they update us.

Comments

  • Bobby Guest

    IT'S A STARGATE!!!!

    0
  • soumaya Guest

    dear Mr
    i really need to know why is fatal frame on WII?
    it is fine but when it will come on ps3 ?
    i been playing this game long time i really love this game & i been waiting to have it on PS3 but you suddenly you decide to put it out on WII, which is really disappointing me .
    but i am still hoping that it will be on PS3 soon .
    am waiting for your answer

    0
  • Kasumiueto Guest

    wow, i'm just surprised the game hasn't been released yet in the US! lol. i mean, holy crap how long has it been now since it was released in Japan! LONG ENOUGH i'd say. i own a Wii so it doesn't bother me if it's released for it; besides, i found umbrella chronicals REALLY fun with the Wii Mote, so i'm imaging it being pretty much the same for aiming the camera, etc.

    if anyone knows when it will be released, PLEASE LET ME KNOW. I was hoping to get it for Christmas this year.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles