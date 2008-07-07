The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Whatcha Listening To? Like, Right Now?

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft

Man, it's Monday! And a pretty quiet Monday, post holiday. Went to my kid's soccer practice, where another little kid crapped in his pants and had to be taken off the field by the coach. Ah, yes, youth.

Been listening to a lot of Bowie recently, a lot — well, up to Scary Monsters, after which he seemed to lose the plot for a while (warm fuzzy Labyrinth soundtrack memories aside). Heroes just might be in my top five albums of all time...

I always seem to go in phases where I begin listening to one artist or genre, listen to that to death and then move on..........

What's on your playlist? Gonna need some Tunes to listen to on the plane.

What you missed last night
2.40 Fix Coming "Midweek"
David Hayter Begged Konami To Change MGS4 Stuff
Let's Watch The First Mega Man 9 Footage
New Prince Of Persia Screens
Japan Presents Foreign Dignitaries With...A DS Lite

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles