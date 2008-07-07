Whatcha Listening To? Like, Right Now?

To: Crecente

From: Bashcraft

Man, it's Monday! And a pretty quiet Monday, post holiday. Went to my kid's soccer practice, where another little kid crapped in his pants and had to be taken off the field by the coach. Ah, yes, youth.

Been listening to a lot of Bowie recently, a lot — well, up to Scary Monsters, after which he seemed to lose the plot for a while (warm fuzzy Labyrinth soundtrack memories aside). Heroes just might be in my top five albums of all time...

I always seem to go in phases where I begin listening to one artist or genre, listen to that to death and then move on..........

What's on your playlist? Gonna need some Tunes to listen to on the plane.

What you missed last night

2.40 Fix Coming "Midweek"

David Hayter Begged Konami To Change MGS4 Stuff

Let's Watch The First Mega Man 9 Footage

New Prince Of Persia Screens

Japan Presents Foreign Dignitaries With...A DS Lite