What's Coming From Microsoft At E3?

E3 2008 is less than a week away, and come Monday morning the internets will be buzzing with the latest news from Xbox 360 producer Microsoft. While we know they'll be plugging their biggest titles - Gears of War 2, Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Fable II, and Viva Pinata - what big announcements could we see from the latest of the big 3?

Rumours have been stirring since December about a potential motion control apparatus for the Xbox 360, and instead of fading away like bad rumours generally do, more and more fuel has been added to the possibility as time went on. With the latest speculation indicating a new motion-controlled friendly redesign of the Xbox Dashboard, E3 could very well be the time for the big reveal.