Where You Can And Can NOT Play Slide Adventure: Mag Kid

Remember Slide Adventure: Mag Kid? DS game, had a unique slide controller, will never be released outside of Japan. Anyways, coming bundled with a sliding controller, and being a game for a Nintendo console, there are things you can do with the unit, and things you can't do with it. What can you do? Well, uh, you can play with it on a card table! What can't you do? Loads of things. You'll want to be especially careful when using it in your Victorian manor home.
Things You Shouldn't Do With Nintendo's Mag Kid [Aeropause]
