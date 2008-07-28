Where You Can And Can NOT Play Slide Adventure: Mag Kid

Remember Slide Adventure: Mag Kid? DS game, had a unique slide controller, will never be released outside of Japan. Anyways, coming bundled with a sliding controller, and being a game for a Nintendo console, there are things you can do with the unit, and things you can't do with it. What can you do? Well, uh, you can play with it on a card table! What can't you do? Loads of things. You'll want to be especially careful when using it in your Victorian manor home.

