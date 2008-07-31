Which New Street Fighter IV Character Do Americans Like Best?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Street Fighter IV has four new characters: sexy American spy Crimson Viper, the mysterious Abel, luchador and chef El Fuerte and boss character Seth. That's totally fitting! And which new character do Americans seem to respond to the most? French martial arts dude Abel. According to SFIV producer Yoshinori Ono:

With all due to respect to him, he's a great character, but honestly we thought Crimson Viper would be a big hit here... We got a lot of marketing data and a lot of advice from our US branch in creating that character. She was kind of custom tailored for the States and we thought people would like her... What we need to do now is find out what his [Abel's]deal is, why they like him and use that information going forward.

Just when you thought Americans would like a sunglasses wearing female spy in a tight suit, they go and fall in love with a large blonde Frenchman. Gotta love Americans. They keep ya guessing.

    c. viper is my least favorite, i'm american but seriously ENOUGH AMERICANS, ken, guile, balrog, and now rufus and c. viper? geez man. my favorite is el fuerte because he looks like a world warrior, gimmicky and a stereotypical luchador(like honda is a stereotypical sumo wrestler, and guile is a stereotypical american hero) abel isnt really stereotypical and is just too boring for a colorful game like street fighter.

