The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why A Castlevania Fighting Game? Ask Iga!

Ever since it was revealed that the new Castlevania game for the Nintendo Wii, Castlevania Judgment, would be a fighting game, one question has been on fans' minds. Is that really Fahey standing next to Castlevania creator Koji Igarashi, and why does he look so rough? I am hunching down to try not to tower over Iga out of respect, as he just spent several minutes answering my questions via translator. Questions like, "Why a fighting game?"

Igarashi's answer? It's not a fighting game. See? Simple.

To Koji Igarashi, Castlevania Judgment is so much more than a fighting game. It's a 3D action adventure title that just happens to feature one on one fighting. "I understand that it looks like a 3D fighting game, but calling it that isn't doing it service".

Okay, so why a timed, one on one action adventure game? As with all things Iga-related, it really comes down to the whip.

"When I decided to make a Wii game, it was natural to use the controller as a whip, but I realised that after two hours of constant whipping players arms would get tired". The answer to the problem was time limits, and 3D action adventure with time limits needs quick fights, and that calls for competitors.

"Castlevania has a rich history spanning 22 years, and I thought it would be a great idea to bring together the different characters from the series, and this sort of game was the perfect way".

Igarashi is watching. He's seen your mixed comments and wants you all to know that this isn't a fighting game...it's a celebration of Castlevania's history in a game that is quick to pick up and play and a real treat for fans of the series.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to order a whip and a rakish hat.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles