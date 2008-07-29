Why No Red Alert 3 On PS3?

First EA announced Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 for the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3, and then they put the PlayStation 3 version on indefinite hold. What's the deal? Videogamer.com got the skinny from EALA producer Amer Ajami during a recent visit to EA's UK headquarters.

"We actually announced a PS3 version early on but that was when we were still doing a lot of technical exploration of the architecture. PS3 is a very powerful system but as you guys know it's very exotic and tough to develop for and our engine really at the time wasn't designed for PS3".

And another game falls to the old "tough to develop for" excuse. There's still a glimmer of hope, however, as Ajami does go on to say that they might go back and do something with the PS3 later one. Might? PS3 owners need not your "might". They need Tesla coils, and they need them immediately.

