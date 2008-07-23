Wii Gets Digi Camera Print Channel

Today in Japan, Nintendo and FujiFilm launched a new Digital Camera Print Wii Channel. Wii owners are able to order Fuji digi picture prints, photo albums and Mii business cards. Just put an SD card with picture data in the Wii and select what you'd like to order. Prints are ¥30 ($US 0.28) a pop while a 21 page album will set you back ¥1,575 ($US 14.68). One set of thirty Mii-style business cards runs ¥500. You can even have your friend code printed out on it. After paying by credit card, your order will be delivered to your doorstep.

