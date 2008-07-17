The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii Music Soundtrack To Feature Licensed, Public Domain Tunes, But No Plans For DLC

While the majority of Nintendo fans may be content to play (and replay ad nauseum) the Super Mario Bros. theme in Wii Music, some of us are going to want something else to play. At tonight's E3 Nintendo Developer Roundtable, Nintendo showed off some of the tunes that might be included in the newly announced Wii title, including public domain hits like "Yankee Doodle Dandy", "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" and "Turkey In The Straw". The company promises "popular" licenced tracks will make their way to the casual game, but that it's "not focusing" on tackling downloadable content to boost the tracklisting.

Sure, "Turkey In The Straw" may not blow your hair back, but if the company sees fit to put some Balloon Fight or Zelda tracks in there, we'll have no choice but to oblige via our wallets.

