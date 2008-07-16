Wii Sports 2 Demonstration (With Bonus Pricing Info)



Wii Sports is, pack-in or not, the single biggest game in the Wii's library. Heck, for many Wii owners, it's probably the only game in their collection. So the sequel had better be good. We've heard via Gizmodo it's going to cost $US 50 when released next Spring, which when you consider it's coming bundled with a Wii MotionPlus accessory, suggests the game will be about as meaty as its predecessor. As in, not $US 50 worth of meat on its own. You can catch a clip of the game being demoed above, though be warned, the dork factor amongst Reggie, Bill Trinen and Cammie Dunaway is dangerously high.