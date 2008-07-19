Wii Sports Resort Deeper Than Wave Race 64, Says Producer

Nintendo fans may still be mentally recovering from the company's softcore E3 media briefing that focused on fare like Shaun White Snowboarding and Wii Music, but fans of Wave Race may find the following lifts their spirits. Wii Sports Resort's "power cruising" mode may be a more hardcore appealing experience than it would appear at first blush.

"I'm confident it will surpass Wave Race 64 in depth", said the game's producer, Katsuya Eguchi. We'll give him the benefit of the doubt, considering he's credited with director duties on the Nintendo 64 classic.

Even if it's not as fully featured or "deep" as the original watercraft racer, it's going to have to suffice for now. Eguchi opted not to comment on plans for a sequel, something we shan't hold our breath for.