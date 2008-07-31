Will We See The Ghostbusters Game In 2009?

So Activision doesn't want to publish Ghostbuster: The Videogame (silly, Activision). We've heard that the game isn't cancelled, but what exactly does that mean? Is it even coming out or will it just languish? According to Variety, Sony Pictures, who owns the rights to Ghostbuters and who licenced the IP to Vivendi last year, is working Vivendi "to evaluate various options surrounding the release of the 'Ghostbusters' video game". What's more, Sony adds:

This has presented [Sony Pictures Consumer Products]with an opportunity to reevaluate the game release marketing strategy to potentially coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original film in '09.

So if the game's not out until 2009, who's going to publish? One thing that is for sure is another year in develop should only help not hurt this game.

