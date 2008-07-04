Win A Copy of Civilization Revolution

By Kotaku Time, it's officially July 4th. So, happy July 4th! And to celebrate, we're giving away a copy of Civilization Revolution in a very, very easy contest. Use each of the letters that appear in the title Civilization Revolution to spell out countries names. So, for example, "Canada", "Ireland", "Vietnam"... None of the countries can repeat — well, save for "OMAN." So put that in an email and and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. The two hundredth and thirty-second email we get, wins a copy of the game. Winner will be announced over the weekend. Good luck!

Civilization Revolution [Official Site]