Would You Buy An Atari Phone?

Well, would you? Seriously. Reason we're asking is that last week Atari sought to have their name trademarked in association with "internet protocol phones" and "residential telephone apparatus composing telephones and telephone connecting units". Before you ask, yes, that's the gaming Atari doing the trademarking, not some random, other Atari. This would be the part where we try and find a good reason the company would be bothering with this, but really, there's no salvation to be found amongst the thought of an Atari phone.

