Would You Play A Halo MMO?

RPS' Jim Rossignol, having picked up the scent of one of the internet's more far-fetched rumours, has done a little digging and come up with a few possible (stress: POSSIBLE) clues, all pointing towards the possible possiblity that Microsoft are working on a Halo MMO. And not a loot-dropping MMO, an FPS MMO. Before you go getting your speculative knickers in a twist, whether such a project ever comes to light or not is irrelevant, nor is it the point. It's simply interesting taking a look at Microsoft's first, fumbling steps in examining the genre again, one left poisoned and barren since the failure of Planetside.
Halo MMO: The Clues [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
