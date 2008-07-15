Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Everything E3: Liveblogging EA's E3 Press Conference Final Fantasy XIII: The E3 Trailer Liveblogging Square Enix Press Conference Fact-Checking Microsoft's E3 Presser Final Fantasy XIII Coming To Xbox 360 Liveblogging Microsoft E3 2008 Press Conference
The rest: Xbox Live Reinvented This Spring - Adds Avatars, Live Party Because imitation is the best form of flattery.
Fallout 3 Getting Exclusive Downloadable Content For Xbox 360 And PC This would be great news... if Fallout 3 hadn't been refused classification.
Gears Of War 2 In November Looks like Amazon was right!
Fable II Coming In October Another game, another release date.
Resident Evil 5 Launching March 2009 Ah man, I don't know if I can wait the better part of a year.
