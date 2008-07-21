Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Insider Describes the World of Sony's MAG An exclusive look at Sony's 256-player online title.

Soul Calibur IV Breaks Street Part II: Gameplay Video Street dates: they're there to be broken.

New Sonic Wii Game Revealed, Brings Much Needed Swordplay To Series Because Sonic without a sword would be like Mario without a... SCUBA suit?

The Five Most Embarrassing Moments of Nintendo's Presser Come and feel all awkward with Nintendo!

Rumour: Prank Results in Half-Arsed 'Confirmation' of GTA IV for PC The other GTAs made it to PC (and the earlier ones only had PC releases) so this isn't that far-fetched.

Kotaku Originals: Wonder Septuplet Powers, Activate! E3 was a massive outlet for news. Make sure you didn't miss anything.

