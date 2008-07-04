Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wrath Of The Lich King Beta Sign-Ups Open Has your class been buffed? Nerfed? Here's the best way to find out.

Behind the WGA Nominees: Where Were Portal, BioShock? Writing: not only is it entertaining, it can win you awards!

Battlefield: Bad Company Review: Going For The Gold The good, the bad and the shiny of EA DiCE's latest shooter for consoles.

WoW Tyrael Pet In The Polygonial Flesh Oooooooh... pretty white wings...

Dark Sector Devs Helping With Bioshock PS3 Who thought optimising for the PS3 would be so hard?

New Gears Of War 2 Singleplayer Shots And by shots, we mean screenshots.

