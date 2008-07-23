Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The E3 No Shows: Why They Weren't There Where were you Alan Wake? How about Brutal Legend?

GFW Live Goes Free, DirectX 11 Unveiled Unsurprisingly, it's not much different from DirectX 10, focuses on graphics and really only benefits developers.

E308 Justify Your Game: Left 4 Dead It has zombies - you have nothing to justify!

Last Guy Looks Simple, Sounds Fantastic Okay, it's a very zombie morning.