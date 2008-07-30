Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

GTA: Chinatown Wars to Feature WiFi Support The WiFi symbol appears on the box art too, so I'd say it's an accurate guess.

Double Fine: 'Brutal Legend Is Fine' And Brutal Legend is A-OK as well. Thanks Tim.

Space Siege Demo Released Nothing like a siege in space to get the blood pumping. Or adrenaline.

Exclusive Lego Universe Video Offers First Game Glimpse What does Lego look like in an MMO? Find out here.

'Ghostbusters Is Not Cancelled And Will Not Be' You'll be able to cross as many streams as you like.

We Hope This Australian Rock Band Pricing Isn't Real (Yet Fear It Is) According to Harmonix, it's not correct.