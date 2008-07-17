Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Sega: The iPhone is as Powerful as the Dreamcast An interesting, yet depressing, fact.
Rock Band 2: Perfecting The Game Here's one way to make it perfect - release it in every territory!
Dead Space Is About 15-20 Hours Long Is this long enough for a survival horror game? I guess we'll find out.
Left 4 Dead May Get Machinima Maker Post Launch I can't begin to fathom the amount of zombie machinima we'll see.
Wolfenstein Screens, Right Here Those darn Nazi, raising the dead again! When will they learn?
