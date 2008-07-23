XBLA Puzzle Quest Catches Plague Tomorrow

Oh D3Publisher, you have such perfect timing. After a week spent flying across the country, running around a semi-crowded convention hall on little if any sleep, and getting so deep in gaming that I have waking dreams about upcoming titles, there is nothing I need more than a little mindless Puzzle Quest goodness, and you're delivering. The Xbox Live Arcade expansion pack for Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords is hitting tomorrow, bringing with it four new classes (Bard, Rogue, Ranger, and Warlock), more that 25 new quests, 50 new spells, and 40 new magical items. Subtitled Revenge of the Plague Lord, the expansion opens up an all new Southern map as players discover that Lord Bane had a brother, and he's pissed. All this plus a new level cap of 60 and three new achievements, all for 700 Microsoft points. Thank goodness.

Puzzle Quest Expansion Pack hits Xbox LIVE® Arcade on July 23rd

D3Publisher of Europe Ltd (D3PE), a publisher and developer of interactive entertainment software, has announced that expansion pack Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords™ - Revenge of the Plague Lord, its latest Xbox LIVE® Arcade for Xbox 360™ offering, will launch on Xbox LIVE Marketplace on July 23, 2008.

The expansion pack will be available for play as an addition to fan favourite game Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords for Xbox LIVE Arcade for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and includes four new hero professions, scores of new spells to cast and items to collect, challenging new quests, monsters and bosses, and the introduction of a new archenemy. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - Revenge of the Plague Lord will be available on Xbox LIVE marketplace for 700 Microsoft Points.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - Revenge of the Plague Lord will offer fans hours of additional gameplay with four brand new Hero Professions: Bard, Rogue, Ranger and Warlock. Players will adventure with new or existing Heroes to explore an expansive new area on the Southern Map containing more than 25 challenging quests, cast more than 50 new spells and collect more than 40 new magical items as they're immersed into the compelling story of Antharg, the Lord of Plague and brother to the infamous Lord Bane. New monsters, bosses and more will challenge veteran and casual fans alike for hours of compelling entertainment. The expansion pack further increases the full Puzzle Quest experience by adding three new Achievements and raising the character Level Cap to 60. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - Revenge of the Plague Lord was initially code-named "Puzzle Quest: 1.5" to reflect its tremendous amount of content.

