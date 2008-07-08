XBLA This Week: Schizoid And Golf: Tee It Up!

This is a very special week for Xbox Live Arcade, as it heralds the release of the first XBLA game created using Microsoft's XNA Game Studio. Torpex Games' Schizoid (800 MS points) might look simplistic, but the game mechanics are far from it. One player controls a red ship, the other (or the computer) a blue. You have to ram enemies of the same colour as your ship to clear them, while hitting enemies of a different colour kills you. More than 120 levels plus online multiplayer for you and a friend should equal a great number of insults shouted over headsets in the coming weeks.
Also on XBLA this week we have Golf: Tee It Up!(800 MS points), Housemarque and Activision's answer to Hot Shots Golf, with customisable golfers, online tourneys for 2-4 players, and two full golf courses, a number I am almost certain will grow with downloadable content down the line.
"Schizoid" and "Golf: Tee It Up!" hit Xbox LIVE Arcade this Wednesday!
"Schizoid," the first Xbox LIVE Arcade game developed with Microsoft's XNA Game Studio technology, and "Golf: Tee It Up!" launch on Xbox LIVE Arcade this Wednesday, July 9, 2008 at 9:00 a.m. GMT (2:00 a.m. PDT).
"Schizoid" is a fast and furiously paced action game with simple, intuitive gameplay. Billed as "the most co-op game ever," reflexes and smarts are key but sharp teamwork pays off even more! Ram your way through waves of glowing enemies: single player with an AI bot helper; or co-op multiplayer with two players offline or online through Xbox LIVE. "Schizoid" features over 120 challenging levels of mayhem that will appeal to casual and hardcore gamers alike. For the brave player, "Schizoid" offers the intense Uberschizoid game mode, in which a single player controls two different ships at the same time.
Developed by Torpex Games, "Schizoid" will be available worldwide for 800 Microsoft Points and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.
Pick up and play a few quick holes on your own or compete in a full 18-hole multiplayer tournament with friends in "Golf: Tee It Up!" Both beginners and experienced golfers can easily join the fun on beautiful, panoramic and challenging courses. With the unique Focus feature, you can read the green or control the ball's spin in flight to achieve amazing precision! "Golf: Tee It Up!" features zany, customizable characters and a variety of game modes including stroke, cup, or match play with local or Xbox LIVE multiplayer modes.
Developed by Housemarque and published by Activision, "Golf: Tee It Up!" will be available worldwide for 800 Microsoft Points and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.
For more details on "Golf: Tee It Up!" please visit http://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/g/golfteeitupxboxlivearcade/. For more details on "Schizoid" please visit http://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/s/schizoidxboxlivearcade/.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink