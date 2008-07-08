XBLA This Week: Schizoid And Golf: Tee It Up!

This is a very special week for Xbox Live Arcade, as it heralds the release of the first XBLA game created using Microsoft's XNA Game Studio. Torpex Games' Schizoid (800 MS points) might look simplistic, but the game mechanics are far from it. One player controls a red ship, the other (or the computer) a blue. You have to ram enemies of the same colour as your ship to clear them, while hitting enemies of a different colour kills you. More than 120 levels plus online multiplayer for you and a friend should equal a great number of insults shouted over headsets in the coming weeks.

Also on XBLA this week we have Golf: Tee It Up!(800 MS points), Housemarque and Activision's answer to Hot Shots Golf, with customisable golfers, online tourneys for 2-4 players, and two full golf courses, a number I am almost certain will grow with downloadable content down the line.