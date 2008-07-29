Xbox 360 60GB Already In The Wild

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The official street date for the new 60GB equipped Xbox 360 — the new "Pro" model — isn't for another week, but some retailers (Target) are already selling the console. It's priced at $349, a not-quite-a-price drop replacement for the 20GB model, if you're in the market for an extra 40 gigabytes. Your mileage may vary, but if you happen to cruise by a Target on the way home, you might score.

Xbox 360 60GB already out at Target [Penny College via Gizmodo]

  • mosses Guest

    i think there is jasper mobo installed in the 60gb sku as the price is reduced to somwat near 349$ which is ex price for the 20gb sku..

    they did it on purpose i.e 65nm cpu and gpu means lower manfacturing cost otherwise M$ not so stupid to replace the drive and keep the price static..

