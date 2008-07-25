Xbox 360 Exclusive Or Bullet To The Head? Kaz Picks Bullet To The Head

Microsoft might have bagged a big PS3 exclusive at E3 with Final Fantasy XIII. But, Sony Computer Entertainment honcho Kaz Hirai really does not want any Xbox 360 exclusives. Like at all. Even abstractly! In an E3 interview with Swedenish daily Aftonbladet, Hirai reportedly says he'd take a bullet to the head over taking an Xbox 360 exclusive. Harsh! In the past few days, Microsoft and Sony have been trading barbs like crazy. It's like 2006 all over again. Anyway, here's the exchange, kindly translated by Kotakuite Mordochai:

Aftonbladet: If you had to choose ONE exclusive Xbox 360 title and launch it for the PS3 instead, which game would it be?

Hirai: I don't think I have to choose any.....

Aftonbladet: You have to pick one.

Hirai: Again, I don't think I have to pick one because we have such a fantastic lineup of games.

Aftonbladet: But if someone is holding a gun to your head and you have to choose one. Which game would it be?

Hirai: Okay.. then they have to shoot me, because I really don't think we need any.

Kaz, you're making Giant Kaz Face sad.



Kaz Hirai Interview [Aftonbladet]