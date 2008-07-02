Xbox 360 Getting a 3D Dashboard Make-Over?

The rumoured Xbox 360 Spring Update might not have hit yet, but we know something big is in the works for the console's dashboard.
How big? Well besides the gi-normous list of rumoured updates we posted about back in May we're now hearing from a number of sources that the Live dashboard is going to be getting a second interface option, one that will use the yet-to-be announced motion controller to navigate.
This new user interface, we've been told, will recreate the increasingly cluttered dashboard "blade" system in a 3D environment that will be something more akin to the Minority Report than a filing cabinet. The motion controls will allow users to sort of slide through the different levels of this floating menu system.
Sounds like a fantastic idea, if it can be implemented correctly.
