Congratulations, Microsoft. For the first time in the Xbox group's history, it's reported a profitable year (previous back-slapping have been confined to profitable quarters), with earnings released today showing the Entertainment & Devices Division (which, granted, also includes stuff like Games for Windows and the Zune) made around $US 426 million during the 07-08 financial year, mostly as a result of increased 360 console and software sales. That sure beats last year's results, which thanks to the RROD warranty extension saw the E&DD division go $US 1.9 billion in the red. Also included in Microsoft's report was the fact the company have now sold 20 million 360 consoles, which should provide a nice, clean figure for the company's post-NPD numbers spin.
Xbox Division FINALLY Reports Profitable Year
Comments
@FREAKOUT. Hi, I think saying it was due only to the "quality of the product" isnt very accurate. They were first to market (by 12 months), cheaper, and spent a lot of $$$ competing with exclusives. The "quality of the product" is one of the main reasons many people have bought PS3s instead. I would say Microsoft succeeded through a number of strategies DESPITE the quality of the product,