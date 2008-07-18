Xbox Division FINALLY Reports Profitable Year

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Congratulations, Microsoft. For the first time in the Xbox group's history, it's reported a profitable year (previous back-slapping have been confined to profitable quarters), with earnings released today showing the Entertainment & Devices Division (which, granted, also includes stuff like Games for Windows and the Zune) made around $US 426 million during the 07-08 financial year, mostly as a result of increased 360 console and software sales. That sure beats last year's results, which thanks to the RROD warranty extension saw the E&DD division go $US 1.9 billion in the red. Also included in Microsoft's report was the fact the company have now sold 20 million 360 consoles, which should provide a nice, clean figure for the company's post-NPD numbers spin.

  • andye @andy

    @FREAKOUT. Hi, I think saying it was due only to the "quality of the product" isnt very accurate. They were first to market (by 12 months), cheaper, and spent a lot of $$$ competing with exclusives. The "quality of the product" is one of the main reasons many people have bought PS3s instead. I would say Microsoft succeeded through a number of strategies DESPITE the quality of the product,

