Xbox Fall Update Leaked, Hacked, Relatively Useless

An early beta version of Microsoft's Fall Xbox Experience dashboard update for the 360 has made its way onto the internet via the usual file sharing sites, and modders and hackers have been working overtime to get the thing up and running on their consoles. xHaVoK87 has been constantly updating readers on his progress in getting the dash functional on his box, and as of his most recent update it looks like he's been successful. Congratulations! You now have a buggy beta version of the Fall dash update, complete with font errors, missing graphics, and none of the actual features that are supposed to be coming to revolutionise the Xbox Live Experience. In essence, your hacked Xbox now looks different. Way to go.

Work is currently being done towards an install solution for retail Xbox 360 systems, but you know what? I'll just wait. Hit the jump for a clip of the new dash in action, or hit the link for the full rundown of how they did it.

Xbox 360 Fall Dashboard 08 Leaked! [xHaVoK87's Blog - Thanks Madgame]