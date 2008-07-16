Yakuza 2 Gets American Release Date

Good times! Sega's announced today a release date for Yakuza 2 in the US. Yes, we know, it came out in Japan in 2006, but let's try and look on the bright side for once, eh? It'll be out on September 9 (Europe, you get it on September 28), and instead of trying to get the likes of Michael Madsen back into the recording studio, the sequel will just be sticking to the Japanese voice actors, with English subtitles provided.