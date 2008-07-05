Yeah, SOCOM On PS3 Has Been Delayed

We were resigned to the fact once retailers started pushing their release dates back to mid-October, but the dev team have gone and made it official, announcing that SOCOM Confrontation has been delayed until October 14. The usual short-term delay reasons are apparent - a desire to add a little more spit, a little more polish, so while you'll be waiting a little longer to get the game, you'll also hopefully be playing one that's a little better.

