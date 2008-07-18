The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yep! Next KOTOR Is MMO

As EA confirmed today, the next Knights of the Old Republic is going to be a MMO. From Portfolio.com:

"We've got two of the most compelling MMOs in the industry in development", said Riccitiello. The first title, based on the Warhammer property, will launch soon. "And the one that people are dying for us to talk to them about — in partnership with Lucas, coming out of BioWare, which is, I think, quite possibly the most anticipated game, full stop, for the industry at the point when we get closer to telling you about it".

Does Riccitiello mean the oft rumoured Knights of the Old Republic Online? "Yes", he said.

Watch out World of Warcraft, you just might have some serious competition here.

EA to Play in Knights of the Old Republic [Portfolio]

