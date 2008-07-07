Here it is, you've been waiting, have a look: The Chrono Trigger DS debut trailer. Well... whaddaya think?
Yes, This Is The Chrono Trigger DS Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
hmm looks like a direct port, did anyone else notice that they only showed one screen. For a game which is meant to be updated to take advantage of the two screens it didn't show anything, this leads me to suspect they were intentionally showing the snes game for nostalgia factor and we can still be pleasantly surprised.