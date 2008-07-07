The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yes, This Is The Chrono Trigger DS Trailer


Here it is, you've been waiting, have a look: The Chrono Trigger DS debut trailer. Well... whaddaya think?

Comments

  • eamij Guest

    hmm looks like a direct port, did anyone else notice that they only showed one screen. For a game which is meant to be updated to take advantage of the two screens it didn't show anything, this leads me to suspect they were intentionally showing the snes game for nostalgia factor and we can still be pleasantly surprised.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles