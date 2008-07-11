Your Weekly Update On Good PSP Sales, Lousy 360 Sales In Japan

Will nothing end the tedium of the PSP dominating Media Create hardware charts? We can't even take satisfaction in the continuing dismal fortunes of Microsoft overseas. Truth be told, the 360 has another relatively good week, as sales in the 1,000 to 2,000 range are more common. PlayStation 3 sales return to normal, as the Metal Gear Solid 4 bump continues to wane. Here are the results of the Japanese console war from June 30 to July 6.

PSP - 56,439

DS Lite - 47,455

Wii - 44,525

PlayStation 3 - 14,359

PlayStation 2 - 11,768

Xbox 360 - 4,776

Media Create Weekly Sales