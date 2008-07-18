Yup, The US Is Getting Eternal Sonata On The PS3

In June, Namco Bandai said of the PS3 version of JRPG Eternal Sonata - currently due for release in Japan - "We have no plans to release the game on the PS3 in the US at this moment". No plans in June, maybe, but this is July, buddy, and Namco Bandai have plans. They've announced that the game will indeed be getting a US release, in spring, and just like the Japanese version, will feature extra characters, extra cutscenes and (*squeal*) extra outfits. Presser's only a click away.

Santa Clara, Calif - Leading video games publisher and developer NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc., today announced Eternal Sonata™ for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. An award-winning role-playing game inspired by the life of legendary composer Frederic Chopin, Eternal Sonata is set to arrive on the PLAYSTATION 3 system this fall with new quests, new playable characters, new music and more.

A unique role-playing experience, Eternal Sonata lets gamers travel with 19th century composer Frederic Chopin as he explores a magical dream world during his final hours among the living. Utilizing a breathtaking cel-shaded graphics engine that gives form to the ethereal beauty of Chopin's music, the game transports players to a vivid world inhabited by brave heroes, fearsome monsters and stunning environments. The game's fast-paced battle system features an innovative"light and dark" mechanic which allows players to execute different special attacks depending on whether they stand in light or shadow, and transforms enemies into new and fearsome forms. Combining turn-based and real-time elements, this system allows for creative strategy and engaging action in each encounter, breaking new ground in the role-playing genre.

Critically acclaimed upon its original 2007 release, Eternal Sonata was selected as"Best Role-Playing Game" by GameTrailers.com and received"Best Artistic Design honors from IGN.com at E3 2007. The game was also chosen as a runner-up in the role-playing game category at the Spike TV 2007 Video Game Awards.

Eternal Sonata will launch for the PLAYSTATION 3 this fall and is currently available in stores for the Xbox 360. For more information, please visit eternalsonata.namcobandaigames.com.