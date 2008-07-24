Zero Punctuation Takes On Age Of Conan Naked



While Yahtzee isn't that big a fan of the Ememorpagah (MMORPG) genre, he decided to suck up his general distaste and plunge into the world of Funcom's Age of Conan anyway, a fact I am sure has nothing to do with the fact that The Escapist currently looks as if it were being forced out of one of the game's distended orifices. These sorts of coincidences always happen with website advertising, such as the other week when my Coors Lite review went up. Awkward!

Yahtzee plays through the first 30 or so levels of the game as a naked Stygian woman, and if that doesn't give you the complete Age of Conan experience, I don't know what will.



Zero Punctuation [The Escapist]