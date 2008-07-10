Zoë Mode Sets Up Home In London

Ah, my darling Zoë Mode. I knew Brighton was too small for you. You're a big city girl, with hopes and dreams that Brighton just couldn't contain. The rebranded Kuju Brighton is launching a new studio in London in order to make room for the influx of talent the rhythm game developer has seen since they unveiled their adorable mascot last year.

"Since we re-branded last year we have had an enormous interest in the studio from both publishers and new recruits" says Ed Daly, Studio Head. "Following on from our huge growth in Brighton where we are now approaching 150 staff, we felt the time was right to open a second studio. This will enable us to take on more projects and staff without losing the intimate company culture that is so central to our approach".

The new studio will hit the ground running, with two projects lined up for the new team, overseen by current Zoë Mode Brighton executive producer Nick Rodriguez.