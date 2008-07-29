zOMG: Gaia MMO Enters Closed Beta

Users know Gaia Online as essentially an avatar-based chat interface, but now the company's launching what looks like an honest-to-goodness MMO. It's got a title today, too — zOMG.

No, srsly, "zOMG" is the name of the new game, which is just entering its closed beta today as well, with applicants who submitted for selection in April. Members of the Gaia community are currently checking out the new MMO and giving feedback to the developers.

zOMG is browser-based Flash and free to play. It's got all the eyeliner and crazy hats that Gaia does, but it's got more traditional quests, battles and exploration elements. I'm curious to see how much they can accomplish just in-browser — we'll see this summer, though there's no specific official release date provided in the announcement.

Details follow: