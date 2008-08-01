1C's Games Convention Line-Up Featuring Playable Theatre of War 2

1C Company is invading this year's Games Convention with a hefty line-up of first-person shooters, role-playing games, strategy and racing titles.

Their booth at the Leipzig show will include new builds of King's Bounty: The Legend and Men of War, Cryostasis, NecroVisioN, 4x4 Hummer, Death Track: Resurrection, Theatre of War 2: Africa 1943 and two new console titles - Captain Blood and IL-2 Sturmovik: Birds of Prey.

1C ANNOUNCES GAMES CONVENTION 2008 LINEUP

MOSCOW, Russia- August 13, 2008 - Leading Eastern and Central European publisher

1C Company unveiled today its top titles to be shown at Games Convention 2008 in Leipzig. The current lineup includes first-person shooters, RPG/ turn-based strategy, real-time strategy and racing titles.

1C will bring to Leipzig brand new builds of King's Bounty: The Legend and Men of War. King's Bounty: The Legend is set in a fantasy world of fearless knights, evil mages, wise kings and beautiful princesses. Men of War takes place in Europe and North Africa during the height of World War II, the story unfolds in three different campaigns played out through the eyes of Soviet, Allied and German soldiers.

1C will also showcase new builds of Cryostasis,NecroVisioN, 4x4 Hummer, Death Track: Resurrection and two new console titles - Captain Blood and IL-2 Sturmovik: Birds of Prey. The first playable build of Theatre of War 2: Africa 1943 will also make its debut at Games Convention 2008. It is a sequel to Theatre of War, one of the most historically accurate RTS games dedicated to World War II ever published.

Along with the playable builds listed above 1C will have their latest demos available on site. Assets for these and all other games from 1C 2008-09 lineup will be on the digital press kit at the booth.

1C Company will be located at booth L40 in the Business Centre of the Leipziger Messe. Since space in the booth is limited we suggest making an appointment to see our titles. Please contact us at the above phone number or email address and we will be happy to hold a time slot for you.